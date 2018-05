LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone Group has agreed an 18.4 billion euro ($21.79 billion) deal to buy Liberty Global’s operations in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Branding hangs outside a Vodafone shop in Oxford, Britain, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vodafone said adding Liberty’s cable TV and broadband services to its mobile operations would create the first truly converged pan-European company able to take on former incumbents like Deutsche Telekom.