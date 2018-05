LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone Group has agreed to a nearly $23 billion deal to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone’s Liberty Global, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, citing Liberty CEO Mike Fries.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Branding hangs outside a Vodafone shop in Oxford, Britain, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The world’s second biggest mobile operator said in February it was in talks about buying Liberty’s assets in the continental European countries where they overlap: Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.