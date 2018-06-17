Liberty customers have not suffered financial losses due to cyber attack: CEO

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of South African insurer Liberty Holdings said its customers did not appear to have suffered any financial losses after the company reported earlier on Sunday that it had become the victim of a cyber attack.

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The company had said an external party claimed to have seized data from it and demanded payment.

“To be clear, at this stage there is no evidence that any of our customers have suffered any financial loss. We will proactively inform our customers individually if and when we discover that they may have been impacted,” CEO David Munro told a press briefing.

Munro added that the firm was at an advance stage of investigating the data breach and so far it seemed hackers had access to largely emails and possibly attachments.