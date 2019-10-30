October 30, 2019 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Liberty Oilfield Services sees slowdown in frack activity, weak pricing

Liz Hampton

DENVER (Reuters) - Hydraulic fracturing company Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) on Wednesday said a seasonal slowdown in activity had started early this year, indicating more pain for an industry already hampered by cuts in customer spending.

The Denver, Colorado-based firm has no plans to add any hydraulic fleets, Chief Executive Chris Wright told investors on a call, adding that pricing would remain challenged until an oversupply in equipment is resolved.

