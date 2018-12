Burned cars are seen at the site of the headquarters of Libya's Foreign Ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Cairo (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli, the group said early on Wednesday on its news agency Amaq.

The group said three of its members carried out the attack that killed at least two people on Tuesday.