Suicide attackers hit Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli

Smoke rises from the site of the headquarters of Libya's foreign ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hani Amara

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Suicide attackers hit the headquarters of Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, opening fire before blowing themselves up inside, a security source said.

An employee at the ministry said three people were killed and six wounded. The health ministry confirmed one dead and nine wounded.

The three attackers were suspected to be Islamic State militants, the security source, who requested not to be named, told Reuters. One was killed by the ministry’s guards and the two others blew themselves up, the source said.

Heavy smoke rose from the building which was surrounded by security forces as wounded people were rushed to hospital.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala was safe, a ministry employee said.