Three dead in suicide attack on Libyan foreign ministry

Smoke rises from the site of the headquarters of Libya's foreign ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hani Amara

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - At least three people were killed when suicide bombers attacked Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, the health ministry said, with a security source saying the assailants were suspected to be Islamic State militants.

Three attackers opened fire on the building before two of them managed to get inside and blow themselves up. The other was killed by ministry guards, the source said.

Heavy smoke rose from the building which was surrounded by security forces as people were rushed to hospital. The health ministry said nine people were wounded.

Suicide bombers have targeted a number of Libya’s vital institutions as militant groups take advantage of the chaotic political situation.