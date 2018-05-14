FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Libya to return bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians beheaded in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MISRATA, Libya (Reuters) - Libya will return to Egypt on Monday the bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians killed in 2015 by Islamic State in its former Libyan stronghold of Sirte, a Libyan security official said.

The bodies were recovered in October after the area where they were buried was recaptured from the jihadist group.

The Coptic Christians were beheaded on a beach in February 2015 wearing orange jumpsuits, according to a video posted by Islamic State.

Their bodies will be flown from the western city of Misrata to Egypt, a Libyan official said, adding that there was an additional victim from Ghana. A total of 21 people were beheaded in the incident.

Islamic State took control of Sirte in 2015 and lost the city late last year to local forces backed by U.S. air strikes.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman Salhi; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely

