TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Sabratha platform at Libya’s offshore Bahr Essalam gas field will be under maintenance for two weeks from the start of April, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday.

Bahr Essalam produces 995 cubic feet of gas and 36,000 barrels of condensate per day. The field is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between the NOC and Italy’s Eni.