Eni says situation at Libya's Mellitah has returned to normal

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Wednesday the situation at the Libya Mellitah Oil & Gas terminal had returned to normal after reports said operations had been interrupted.

“The situation has returned to normal and the plant has restarted operations regularly,” an Eni spokesman said in an emailed comment.

A petroleum guards source in Libya told Reuters the terminal was reopened after operations had been briefly disrupted by an armed group. He did not give details.

Mellitah, a joint-venture between Eni and Libya’s National Oil Corporation, exports oil and gas through a port some 100 km west of Tripoli near the Tunisian border.