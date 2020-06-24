World News
June 24, 2020 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian foreign minister visits Tripoli, GNA says

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj of Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the GNA said in a statement.

They discussed foreign intervention in Libya, a European naval mission that enforces an arms embargo, Italian help with mine clearing in Tripoli, a blockade of oil exports by eastern Libyan forces and migration, the GNA said.

Reporting By Hani Amara in Istanbul, writing by Angus McDowall

