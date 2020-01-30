Joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corp and Italy’s Eni losing 155,000 bpd of oil due to blockade: NOC

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that Mellitah Oil and Gas, its joint venture with Italy’s Eni, was losing 155,000 barrels per day of oil due to a blockade of most of Libya’s oil ports and fields.

Mellitah’s Abu Attifel and El Feel fields have both been shut in by the blockade, which started on Jan. 18.

Mellitah is also losing 145 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and its total daily loss of revenues is $9.4 million, the NOC said.