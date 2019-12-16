Libya's Al-Ghani oilfield production capacity will reach 8000 bpd: NOC

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s Al-Ghani oilfield, in the western Sirte Basin, returned to production on Monday with a rate of 5000 barrels per day (bpd) as a first stage, Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Facebook.

NOC added that the oilfield’s production capacity in the coming period will reach 8000 bpd.

The closed oilfield, which is operated by Harouge Oil Operations, was producing about 40,000 bpd before Islamist militants attacked in March 2015.