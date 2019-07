Chairman of Libya's state oil firm National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya must remain exempt from any OPEC production cuts, the country’s National Oil Corp quoted its chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, as saying in a tweet.

Sanalla also said Libya has the right to recover production lost through conflict, and that the country has lost 25 million barrels of oil this year alone.