Libya crude pipeline repair to take one week: NOC chairman

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The repair of a Libyan crude pipeline, blown up on Tuesday, will take about one week, the head of Libyan state oil firm NOC told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This will not have a major effect in the marketing program, only a little change,” Mustafa Sanallah said in a written response to questions mailed by his media office.

“It is estimated that the repair will take about one week from today. The damage is estimated as 30 to 35 meters of a 24 (inch) pipeline,” he said.