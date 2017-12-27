FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Libya crude pipeline repair to take one week: NOC chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The repair of a Libyan crude pipeline, blown up on Tuesday, will take about one week, the head of Libyan state oil firm NOC told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This will not have a major effect in the marketing program, only a little change,” Mustafa Sanallah said in a written response to questions mailed by his media office.

“It is estimated that the repair will take about one week from today. The damage is estimated as 30 to 35 meters of a 24 (inch) pipeline,” he said.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Heavens

