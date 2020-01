FILE PHOTO: Mustafa Sanalla, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief, speaks to the media before the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

LONDON (Reuters) - Libyan state oil firm NOC said efforts were being made to lift a blockade of its major ports and oilfields but could not say when this might happen, its chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Monday.

He also said NOC was giving priority crude allocation to its Zawiya refinery.