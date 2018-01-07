Libyan oil firm hopes for Ras Lanuf restart in second half of 2018 after refinery ruling

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Company (RASCO) welcomed on Sunday rulings in favor of the Libyan National Oil Corp (NOC) in international arbitration cases over the 200,000 bpd Ras Lanuf refinery, and said it hoped to restart work in the second half of this year.

The rulings “coincide with preparations by the Ras Lanuf company to resume operations in the second half of 2018”, a statement posted on a Facebook page used by the company said.

The NOC earlier said it had won two rulings over the refinery and called for a restart as soon as possible.