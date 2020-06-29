Macron condemns role of Russian mercenaries in Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after their meeting at Meseberg Castle, the federal government's guest house, in Meseberg, Germany June 29, 2020. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he condemned the role of Russian mercenaries in Libya, days after it was revealed they had, along with others, entered the Sharara oilfield last week.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday the mercenaries had entered Sharara in a convoy of vehicles and met with representatives of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), a force established to maintain security at the oil fields.