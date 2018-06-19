FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 2:06 PM / in an hour

Storage tank at Libya's Ras Lanuf oil port has collapsed: oil workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - One of two oil storage tanks ignited amid clashes at the Libyan oil port of Ras Lanuf has collapsed after burning for several days, a local engineer and a fire fighter said on Tuesday.

Ras Lanuf’s storage tank No. 2 was set on fire on Sunday, three days after another storage tank, No. 12 caught ablaze during an attack by an armed group.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has said that at least 400,000 barrels of storage capacity has been lost due the fires.

(This story corrects tank numbers)

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Adrian Croft

