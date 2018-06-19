Storage tank at Libya's Ras Lanuf oil port has collapsed: oil workers

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - One of two oil storage tanks ignited amid clashes at the Libyan oil port of Ras Lanuf has collapsed after burning for several days, a local engineer and a fire fighter said on Tuesday.

Ras Lanuf’s storage tank No. 2 was set on fire on Sunday, three days after another storage tank, No. 12 caught ablaze during an attack by an armed group.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has said that at least 400,000 barrels of storage capacity has been lost due the fires.

(This story corrects tank numbers)