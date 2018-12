FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) will not pay or negotiate with those who closed Sharara oilfield, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told a local TV channel on Monday.

“We will not pay a penny to anyone who closed the field ... and we will never sit with them,” Sanalla told Alahrar TV.

“We will bring all involved in the closure to justice,” he said.