December 10, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. calls on armed group to withdraw from Libyan oilfield

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday issued a statement calling on an armed group to withdraw from Libya’s El Sharara oilfield, the mission said in a statement on Monday.

Libya’s National Oil Company said the shutdown of its biggest oilfield would result in a daily site production loss of 315,000 barrels per day (bpd), and an additional loss of 73,000 bpd at the El Feel oilfield.

