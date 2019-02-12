Libyan assembly head calls for lifting of force majeure at top oilfield

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The speaker of the Libyan parliament urged the head of National Oil Corp (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, to lift the force majeure declared in December at El Sharara, the North African nation’s biggest oilfield, a parliament spokesman said.

Oil production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has been disrupted since conflict broke out in 2011, with protesters and armed groups often targeting oilfields and energy infrastructure.

The call from parliament head Aguila Saleh came as eastern Libyan military forces said they had established full control over El Sharara, in a challenge to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

The eastern Libyan claim was not confirmed by state oil firm NOC, which operates with foreign partners the 315,000-barrels-per-day field deep in Libya’s southern desert.