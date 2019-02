FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Libya's El Sharara oilfield December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Petroleum Facilities Guard unit belonging to the Libyan government backed by the United Nations is heading to the El-Sharara oil field, Qatar-based al Jazeera TV reported in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sharara, Libya’s biggest oilfield, was shut by protesters in December.