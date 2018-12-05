All Libyan oil export terminals closed due to bad weather: NOC

TUNIS (Reuters) - Libyan state oil company NOC said on Wednesday all the country’s oil export terminals were closed due to bad weather.

Storage capacity at Zawiya terminal was critically low and production may have to be curbed on Thursday as a result, the NOC said in a statement.

NOC expects to cut production from the Sharara oilfield by half, or 150,000 barrels, starting from 9 am local time (7 am GMT) on Thursday.

A port engineer told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that several eastern Libyan oil ports, including Es Sider and Ras Lanuf were closed due to bad weather. nL8N1YA15A

An airport source also said the airport in the main eastern city of Benghazi was closed due to heavy rain.