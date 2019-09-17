Crude oil capacity at Libya's Ras Lanuf port at highest level since 2016: NOC

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it had added 500,000 barrels of crude oil capacity to the Ras Lanuf port, reaching its highest level since 2016.

The NOC said its Harouge Oil Company subsidiary had replaced a tank, dubbed No. 7, which has a capacity of 500,000 barrels of crude oil.

In June 2018, the NOC, which handles oil and gas exports for the country, said storage capacity at Ras Lanuf port had been cut by 400,000 barrels after a second crude oil tank was set on fire amid fighting between rival factions for control of two key export terminals.

The NOC could not immediately be reached for comment.