East Libyan oil terminals shut due to bad weather: port sources

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - All the four east Libyan oil export terminals were closed on Sunday due to bad weather, port sources said.

The closed terminals - Zueitina, Brega, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider - are located in the so-called Libya’s oil crescent.

The closure could last for three days, Brega oil port and an engineer at Zueitina terminal said.

A tanker heading to Italy was loaded with 600,000 barrels of oil at Zueitina before the terminal was shut to other vessels.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alison Williams

