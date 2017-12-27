Libya needs a week to repair blown-up oil pipeline: NOC

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The repair of a Libyan crude oil pipeline, blown up on Tuesday, will take about one week, the head of Libyan state oil firm NOC told Reuters on Wednesday.

Armed men blew up the pipeline, a military source said on Tuesday, though NOC said the cause of the explosion was unclear.

The blast, which happened about 130 km (80 miles) south of the Es Sider terminal, cut output by between 70,000 barrels a day and 100,000 barrels a day, according to NOC.

“It is estimated that the repair will take about one week from today,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanallah said in a written response to questions. “The damage is estimated as 30 to 35 metres of a 24 (inch) pipeline.”

“This will not have a major effect in the marketing programme, only a little change,” he added.

He did not give a production figure but an industry source said Libya’s output had dropped to between 900,000 bpd and one million bpd.

An official at NOC subsidiary Waha Oil, which operates the pipeline, said a team of senior executives and engineers would visit the site on Wednesday to assess the damage.

Flows have been diverted via the Saham pipeline but at least one tanker’s berth at Es Sider was cancelled in the morning, an industry source said.

But a Libyan shipping agent said the tanker, Al Mabrouk, was likely to berth at the port in the afternoon.

NOC may have to revise January loading programmes for Es Sider due to the outage, and likely cancel some cargoes, according to two trading sources that lift Libyan crude.

A preliminary loading schedule for the terminal shows 13 crude tankers are due to load at the port next month, at a rate of around 252,000 bpd.

The blown-up crude pipeline lies in an area of poor security where Islamic State has operated in the past.