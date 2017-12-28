Libya oil company to fix blown-up pipeline in 'very few' days

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s Waha Oil company plans to repair a crude pipeline blown up on Tuesday within a “very few” days, it said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the explosion, about 130 km (80 miles) south of the Es Sider terminal, cut Libya’s output by 70,000 to 100,000 barrels per day, according to the state oil company NOC, the parent firm of Waha, the pipeline and oilfield operator.

A repair team was ready to fix the pipeline, Waha said in a statement after the chairman and other executives visited the site. It called the incident a “terrorist attack”, without elaborating.

The pipeline lies in an area in southeastern Libya with poor security, where Islamic State has operated in the past.