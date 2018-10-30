Libya restarts eastern al-Bayda oilfield: engineer

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya has restarted the eastern al-Bayda oilfield, a field engineer said late on Tuesday, the latest operation in the so-called Oil Crescent region to resume work after heavy fighting in June.

The field has a current capacity of about 12,400 barrels a day, the engineer said, showing pictures of workers busy at night.

State oil firm NOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fields belong to AGOCO, a NOC subsidiary.

In June, an armed group attacked the eastern ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, forcing NOC to declare for several weeks force majeure, a contractual waiver to clients.

Exports have since resumed, but some oil port storages were hit during the heavy fighting, forcing the closure of the al-Bayda field, the engineer said.