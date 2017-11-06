Libyan state oil firm confirms 'security breach' at El Sharara oilfield

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s state oil company said there had been a “security breach” at the 186 station of its southern El Sharara oilfield on Sunday night.

A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

The National Oil Corporation blamed weak security for the incident, according to a statement posted on Monday after an NOC meeting discussing the event. It gave no further details.

