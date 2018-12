FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

TRIPOLI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya’s El Sharara oilfield is being closed due to a tribal protest, two engineers and a tribal spokesman said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether output had been stopped but a spokesman for a group of tribesmen demanding more development said they had closed the field located deep in the south.

State oil firm NOC was not available for immediate comment.