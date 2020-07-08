Libya's NOC ready to lift force majeure at Es Sider oil port

CAIRO/LONDON (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday that it is ready to lift force majeure at Es Sider oil port, under blockade for six months, allowing an awaiting tanker to load crude from storage.

The state oil company urged all Libyan parties to support it, calling on what it described as “foreign mercenaries and armed groups” to leave the port immediately.

The Delta Ocean Suezmax tanker arrived at the port on July 5, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and was chartered by trader Unipec, a shipping and a trading source said.

Another trading source said that it may end up loading in Egypt if it fails to load in Libya.

NOC has made other attempts to load crude from Es Sider in recent weeks without success, one of the sources said.

Es Sider, along with the other eastern ports of Ras Lanuf, Brega, Zueitina and Hariga, have been under force majeure since January because of a blockade imposed by eastern-based forces.

Libya’s Zawia oil terminal, home to a refinery, is not exporting crude following the shutdown of the Sharara oilfield.

The blockades have resulted in $6.5 billion dollars in lost revenue for the OPEC member, whose current production of around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) is a fraction of the 1.6 million bpd pre-civil war output.

Previous shutdowns had already slashed capacity to 1.2 million bpd with the current blockade risking to cut it further to 650,000 bpd in 2022, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla warned on Tuesday.

A potential return of Libyan barrels to the oil market, just as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections are dimming the demand outlook, could complicate matters for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

The grouping, known as OPEC+, is expected to taper its oil production cuts from August by some 2 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd. It will hold a high level meeting on July 15 to discuss market conditions.

Brent crude traded broadly steady at just over $43 per barrel on Wednesday.