Commodities
May 24, 2019 / 8:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Libya's NOC says plans to develop North Hamada oilfield

FILE PHOTO: The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

DUBAI (Reuters) - Libya’s state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) plans to start developing the North Hamada oilfield, in the northwest of the country, NOC said in statement on Friday.

“A technical team held a workshop on May 20 to discuss proposals submitted for the development of the field,” it said.

Nafusah Oil Operations, a joint venture between NOC and Indonesia’s PT Medco, holds the right to develop Concession 47 where the field is located, it said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

