TUNIS (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said it had won two international arbitration cases against the operator of the 220,000 bpd-capacity Ras Lanuf refinery, and called for the refinery to restart as soon as possible.

The NOC said in a statement that the arbitration cases, which date to 2013, had been settled in its favor in a ruling at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris on Jan. 5.