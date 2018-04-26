Libya's NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration

TUNIS (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has held discussions with majors BP and Eni about resuming exploration activity in the North African country, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is on display at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhi/File photo

BP signed a major exploration deal in Libya in 2007 but put its onshore plans on hold in 2014 because of security concerns following Libya’s 2011 revolution.

Italy’s Eni has stakes in onshore and offshore oil and gas production in Libya through Mellitah, a joint venture between Eni and NOC.

“Both BP and Eni expressed their desire to quickly return to Libya to resume suspended exploration activities,” NOC said in a statement referring to talks held in Tripoli on Wednesday.

“NOC confirmed its willingness to provide all necessary assistance to enable both companies to resume operations.”