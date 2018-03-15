FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018

Libya's NOC to stage oil and gas conference in Benghazi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Libya’s state oil company National Oil Corp (NOC) will hold a conference in the eastern city of Benghazi in October to discuss the country’s oil and gas sector, it said on Thursday.

Domestic and foreign oil companies would participate to discuss the sector’s development, NOC said in a statement on its website without naming any companies involved. The event will take place Oct. 9-11.

Security has improved in Benghazi since forces allied to the eastern-based government declared victory over Islamist fighters last year, though two suicide bombings struck the port city recently.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman

