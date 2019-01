FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s oil revenue rose to $24.4 billion in 2018, up 78 pct from 2017, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in statement on Sunday.

NOC also said it recorded an average production of 1.107 million barrels per day in 2018.