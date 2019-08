FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitoun/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield, the OPEC member’s largest, has reached around 295,000 barrels per day, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The oilfield resumed production earlier this month having faced two unplanned shutdowns.