Oil tanker heads to Libya's Es Sider as another leaves empty

LONDON (Reuters) - An oil tanker is on its way to Libya’s recently re-opened Es Sider, just as another that had been waiting near the port since July 5 left empty, shipping and trading sources said.

The Kriti Bastion Aframax tanker, chartered by Vitol, is expected to load a 650,000 barrel cargo on Friday after getting all the necessary permissions, two of the sources said.

Meanwhile Unipec’s Delta Ocean Suezmax crude tanker left Es Sider without loading a crude cargo, Refinitiv Eikon shiptracking showed.

Libya’s National Oil Corp said on Wednesday the Petroleum Facilities Guard had prevented the tanker, which had been in the vicinity since July 5, from entering the port.

Unipec is likely to send another tanker to load a cargo at the port, one of the sources said.

Libya’s National Oil Corp lifted force majeure on loadings from Es Sider on Wednesday after a six-month closure.