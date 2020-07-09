Second oil tanker heads to Libya's recently re-opened Es Sider port -sources

LONDON (Reuters) - The Kriti Bastion oil tanker is making its way to Libya’s recently re-opened Es Sider oil port, two shipping sources said and ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

The Aframax ship is the second vessel to head to the port, following Unipec’s Delta Ocean which is awaiting permission to load. The tanker was chartered by Vitol, two trading sources said.

Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp on Wednesday lifted force majeure on crude loadings from Es Sider after a six-month closure, but local guards have prevented loadings from resuming.