Tankers dock at three eastern Libyan ports after closures due to bad weather: engineers

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Three eastern Libyan oil ports have been receiving tankers, port engineers said on Sunday, after the closure of some terminals due to bad weather.

A tanker first docked at the Ras Lanuf oil port and then later went to the Zueitina port, one port engineer said. Zueitina would receive a second tanker on Sunday, he said.

Another tanker docked at the Brega port, which is also located in eastern Libya, another port engineer said.

On Friday, state oil firm NOC said bad weather had forced the shutdown of the eastern Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zueitina ports as well of the western Zawiya terminal.

NOC could not be immediately reached for comment.

NOC had said on Friday production had already fallen by 150,000 barrels per day and a further drop of 50,000 bpd was due to lack of storage capacity. Storage tanks at Es Sider are expected to fill within two days.

Production from the country’s Sharara oilfield, which exports crude from Zawia, is expected to fall by 150,000 bpd should the bad weather persist, NOC had said on Friday.

Libyan oil production recently hit a five-year high of around 1.3 million bpd.