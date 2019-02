A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

Benghazi, Libya (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar took over the El-Sharara oilfield on Wednesday, an official in the force said.

No more details were immediately available and there was no comment from state oil firm NOC.