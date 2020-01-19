Libya summit in Berlin agrees on final communique: participant

BERLIN (Reuters) - World leaders agreed on a final communique at the Libya conference in Berlin, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday, without giving details.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are expected to present details of the Libya agreement during a news conference.

Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been struggling to draw military commander Khalifa Haftar back into diplomacy after he quit talks and more than half of Libya’s oil output was shut in areas he controls.