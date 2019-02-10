World News
February 10, 2019 / 12:52 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

U.N.-recognised government of Libya says its forces reach El Sharara oil field

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Libya's El Sharara oilfield December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces belonging to the internationally-recognized government of Libya reached the El Sharara oil field on Sunday, a Tripoli-based government source said.

The North African nation’s biggest field is a focus of the conflict between the Tripoli-based government and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.

Separately, an eastern Libyan military plane intercepted on Sunday a civilian plane after it took off from the El Feel oilfield, forcing it to land in the southern region of Sebha, said a source from the eastern-based armed forces.

Both fields are located in southern Libya.

reporting by Ayman Werfali and Ahmed Elumami; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

