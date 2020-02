FILE PHOTO: The sign of Matiga International Airport is seen after its reopening in Tripoli, Libya December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Shelling on Thursday morning forced a suspension of flights at Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya’s capital Tripoli, airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

The airport has come under fire repeatedly during attempts by eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar to take the capital, where the internationally recognized government is based.