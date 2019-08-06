World News
August 6, 2019 / 12:00 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Eastern Libya force strikes Misrata air college: source, witness

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces of the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Khalifa Haftar struck Misrata’s air college early on Tuesday, a military source and resident said.

Misrata is a coastal city that lies to the west of the capital Tripoli and is regarded the main base of the Western Libya forces loyal to the internationally-recognized government. A Misrata resident said “massive explosions were heard across the city”.

A drone air strike on Monday by Haftar’s forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo and Ayman Werfali in Benghazi and Ahmad Elumami in Tripoli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below