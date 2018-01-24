U.N. alarmed at reports of summary executions in Libya's Benghazi

TUNIS (Reuters) - The U.N. Libya mission said it was alarmed by reports of “brutal and outrageous summary executions” in the eastern city of Benghazi on Wednesday, after pictures emerged appearing to show at least nine prisoners being shot dead at the site of a twin car bombing.

The gunman resembles Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a bearded special forces commander wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly carrying out a number of similar killings.

“(The U.N.) demands the handing over of Mahmoud al-Werfalli immediately to (the ICC) as it documented at least 5 similar cases, in 2017 alone, carried out or ordered by alWerfalli,” the U.N. Libya mission said on its Twitter account.

“Those responsible for committing or ordering summary executions are criminally liable under international law.”

The photos have appeared on social media and in local media. The shootings appear to have taken place in front of Benghazi’s Bayaat al-Radwan mosque, where a twin car bombing left at least 35 people dead on Tuesday.

One of the pictures shows a gunman dressed in military camouflage, pointing a gun at the head of the first of a row of blindfolded men kneeling in blue jumpsuits in front of the mosque gates, which appear damaged from the bombing.

Another photo shows all but three of the prisoners slumped forward on the road as the gunman makes his way along the line.