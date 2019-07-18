Manchester bomber's brother appears in UK court charged with murder

LONDON (Reuters) - A man accused of helping his suicide bomber brother plan a deadly 2017 arena attack in the northern city of Manchester appeared in a London court on Thursday.

British police on Wednesday arrested Hashem Abedi, 22, following his extradition to London from Libya after he landed at a London airport.

Abedi appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

His brother Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of a show by U.S. singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500.