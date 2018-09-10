Two staff of Libyan oil firm and two gunmen killed in NOC attack

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Two staff of Libyan state oil firm and two gunmen were killed in an attack on the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) headquarters in Tripoli on Monday, a security official said.

Smoke rises form the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm National Oil Corporation (NOC) after three masked persons attacked it in Tripoli, Libya September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Forces linked to the Tripoli government published pictures of a leg which it said belonged to one of the gunmen who had blown himself up.

“The death toll so far is two killed from NOC staff and two attackers,” said Ahmad Ben Salim, spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada) force, which had surrounded the NOC building.