Libya's sovereign wealth fund chairman detained: official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The chairman of Libya’s sovereign wealth fund, Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohamed, was detained on Wednesday for an investigation into alleged “corruption and exploitation of (his) position,” an official in the attorney general’s office said.

Mohamed had been appointed by the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

The official said Mohamed was being interrogated, declining further comment. Mohamed could not be reached for comment.

The LIA holds about $66 billion-worth of mostly frozen assets under United Nations sanctions imposed in 2011 when veteran ruler Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a NATO-backed uprising.